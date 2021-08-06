Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,290. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

