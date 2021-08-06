Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,706,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.63. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

