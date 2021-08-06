Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 219,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,726. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.