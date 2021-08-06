Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,362,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.