Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.
OCSL opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.10.
In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 34,002 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,362,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
