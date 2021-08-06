NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. 26,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.