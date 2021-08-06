NVR (NYSE:NVR) Initiates Share Buyback Plan

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Get NVR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,934.90. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,770.02 and a 1 year high of $5,329.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.