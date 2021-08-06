NVR (NYSE:NVR) Initiates Share Buyback Plan

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,934.90. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,770.02 and a 1 year high of $5,329.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
