Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE:NOM opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $16.27.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
See Also: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.