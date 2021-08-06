Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:NOM opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

