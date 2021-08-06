Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,608 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 107.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $12.78 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 million, a PE ratio of -55.57, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

