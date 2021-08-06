Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CTBI stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

