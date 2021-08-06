Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Lumber Liquidators worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $576.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.