Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.