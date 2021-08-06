Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,589 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERU. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $567.35 million, a P/E ratio of -237.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.