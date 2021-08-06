Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Winmark by 11.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of WINA opened at $200.95 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $150.03 and a one year high of $218.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.55.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 312.07% and a net margin of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.