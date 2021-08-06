Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Nucor by 19,364.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $104.37. 118,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,277 shares of company stock worth $13,816,386. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

