Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $54.75. 480,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.82.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,469 shares of company stock worth $2,805,949. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

