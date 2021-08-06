Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 124,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 905,389 shares.The stock last traded at $97.83 and had previously closed at $93.12.
The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.
NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
