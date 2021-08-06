Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.50 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.

NYSE:NVO traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,210. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $103.21.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.