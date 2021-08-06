NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,591% compared to the average volume of 640 call options.

NOV stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NOV by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

