NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

