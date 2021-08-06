Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NSYS opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.