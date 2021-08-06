Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NSYS opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.45.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.