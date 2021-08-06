Nord Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $4.01 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $556,889.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00147848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,800.02 or 0.99772310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.42 or 0.00825120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

