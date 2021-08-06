Noir (NOR) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $428,783.56 and approximately $762.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00275835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00032736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,556,618 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.