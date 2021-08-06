nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Analyst Downgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares traded down 6.9% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.70. 4,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 273,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LASR. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

