NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.0230

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. NIX has a market cap of $1.13 million and $78,621.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.60 or 0.06810617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.60 or 0.01291713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00345924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00124315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.72 or 0.00609431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00341402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00295813 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

