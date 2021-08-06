Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,495 ($19.53). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,435 ($18.75), with a volume of 5,740 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £537.24 million and a P/E ratio of 52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,492.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

