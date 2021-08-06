NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Posts Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 556,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

