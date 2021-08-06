NFX Coin (NFXC) Market Cap Reaches $134,314.49

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. NFX Coin has a market capitalization of $134,314.49 and approximately $429.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFX Coin has traded 56.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFX Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.57 or 0.00867869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00096426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041863 BTC.

NFX Coin Coin Profile

NFXC is a coin. NFX Coin’s total supply is 113,512,872 coins and its circulating supply is 104,824,015 coins. NFX Coin’s official Twitter account is @nfxservice_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . NFX Coin’s official website is nfxcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NFXCoin is the driving currency of NFXTRADE, a new exchange that came to the market bringing several news with the integration of its own payment platform NFXPay, facilitating and reducing costs for its users and will soon have a card for its users to have the ease of using your cryptocurrencies on a daily basis. Currently, if a user of the platform who has a minimum of 2000 NFXCoins in their wallet will always pay only 50% of the trading fees provided by the platform, provided they choose to pay trade fees with NFXCoin. The project also plans to feature the NFXPay payment platform, a platform where all customers have access to the best services and still have facilities for the crypto market. “

