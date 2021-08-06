NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.22.

TSE NFI traded down C$0.33 on Thursday, reaching C$28.71. 64,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.2669078 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

