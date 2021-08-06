Newton (NEW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.78 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00142382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,303.69 or 0.99831098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.58 or 0.00838657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

