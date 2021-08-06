New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community have outperformed the industry in the past month. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three quarters and met in the other. Going forward, efforts to expand into the banking as a service space and additional partnerships with fintech companies aimed at deposit growth will strengthen balance sheet. Declining expense base on account of branch closures and divesture of unprofitable businesses along with expansion efforts through acquisitions is expected to support the company’s financials. Also, the low interest-rate environment is likely to support margins as the company’s balance sheet is liability-sensitive. As the economy reopening progresses in the New York City metro region, its credit quality will likely continue to improve throughout 2021.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

