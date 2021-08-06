New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NEWR opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

