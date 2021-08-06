New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%.

NMFC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 124,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

