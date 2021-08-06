New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $94,744,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,243. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

