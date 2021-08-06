New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,567,000 after buying an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.