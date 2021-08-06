New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.59 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

