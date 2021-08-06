New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

