New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after purchasing an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

