New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,400 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $104.69.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

