New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 137.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.69.

Shares of URI opened at $325.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

