Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.17.

NVRO traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.09. 11,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,687. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.81. Nevro has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter.

