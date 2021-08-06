Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NVRO traded down $32.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.07. 5,284,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81. Nevro has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.