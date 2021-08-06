Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NLST stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.40, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLST. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

