Nestree (EGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $396,778.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $396,778.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.30 or 1.00151142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00069214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000832 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011556 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

