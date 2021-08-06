Nestree (EGG) Price Up 19.5% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $381,123.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,670.27 or 1.00039514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00069314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

