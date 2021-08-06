Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Position Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.70. The firm has a market cap of $350.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

