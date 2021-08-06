Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.86

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 611188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 28.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.98 million and a P/E ratio of -86.36.

In other news, Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$962,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,475,000. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$40,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$438,000. Insiders sold 459,300 shares of company stock worth $1,155,374 in the last ninety days.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

