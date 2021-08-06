Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.86

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 611188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 28.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.98 million and a P/E ratio of -86.36.
Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
