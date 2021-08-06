Needham & Company LLC Trims Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Target Price to $11.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLDR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 169,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.