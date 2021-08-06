Needham & Company LLC Lowers Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $44.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 199.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after acquiring an additional 248,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 34.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,955,000 after buying an additional 697,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zogenix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after buying an additional 543,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

