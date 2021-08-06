Needham & Company LLC Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $210.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology shares are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.