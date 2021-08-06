Needham & Company LLC Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $92.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.73.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

